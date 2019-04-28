Speech to Text for Saturday's Drake Relays highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

track and field events in the entire country comes to a close. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland has been in des moines all day covering the drake relays, and brings us highlights from north iowa athletes.xxx "hey calyn, that's right well the weather wasn't very cooperative today at the drake relays but even with the muggy conditions it didn't stop our local athletes from putting forth their best performances." the final day of the 2019 drake relays. we start with the girls 4x100 relay prelims. mason city in heat 4, odeleine daugherty would jump start the day for the mohawks. they would draw the outside lane eight. nienke van aalst is the anchor for mc. the mohawks would finish 6th in their heat and 61st overall with a time of 52:41. in heat six it's algona. like mason city, the bulldogs draw outside lane number eight. sydney hoover races around to finish for algona. they finish 80th overall with a time of 53:04. the osage green devils round out our area schools in heat 7. missing two of their runners today, chloe krebsbach took the anchor spot. osage finishes 91st with a time of 54.04. "i thought it was ok, for what, missing two girls. i'm just trying to do my best for the other girls in the relay." in the boys 4x100 prelims algona sets up in heat 4. sammonte bawden gets his team off to a great start in the opening 100. his teammate wyatt wegener would finish the race strong as the team would win the heat with a time of 44.26. "it's really nice... it makes me feel like i did it for my teammates and we all did it together." algona would finish in 18th place, less than half a second short from qualifying for the finals. even with the result, bawden though was pleased he left everything on the track. "it's a good feeling, knowing that i'm leaving it all out every time i hear the gun go off even if it's not the result i want. i know i'm putting it all out there." algona's trey engen rounds out our local athletes in the 1600 meter run. the rain soaked the track for most of the afternoon but it wouldn't stop engen from finishing strong. on the final kick he pulls from the middle of the pack to finish 5th out of 20th with a time of four minutes, 25 seconds. "i'm not too happy with the time but like, the conditions i mean, it was good it's more the place i'm happy with the place." "that concludes our coverage of the 2019 drake relays, congrats to all the athletes across north iowa. in des moines, zach gilleland, kimt news