Speech to Text for Drug Take Back Day

"it's becoming more common every day that we go on these calls." it's something mayo clinic ambulance paramedic david singleton wishes he could encounter less of when he's on the job... overdoses. "the narcan doesn't always work. there's a time when though where we can get there and save someone. the biggest issue is you stop breathing when you're unconscious when you overdose on a narcotic and when you get to a certain point, it doesn't work anymore and you can have brain damage or even die from it." national drug take back day is a way for people to safely get old or unused medications out of their homes. people working the drive take your medications,em pty out the medicine inside, and properly dispose of both the bottle and the pills. "there's a chance that it could get in the wrong hands."i that's why mayo clinic á the olmsted county sheriff's office á and the zumbro valley medical society want you to bring your expired or unused meds to (them. "if they leave it in their homes, somebody comes over for whatever reason it may be, a house closing, or they're selling their house, people come in the house to look around, they come there just to look for drugs sometimes." "when they're in the trash, people still have access to them. they're still out in the environment, they're still out in the community, people can still get a hold of those and misuse or abuse those in ways we don't want them to, with very high addiction potential with opioids specifically, we want them to bring them to us." given the current opioid epidemic... it's a day that helps health care workers and law enforcement fight back á one perscription bottle at a time. "we want to make sure that people are taking them for the right reasons at the right dose for the right duration and it can be very difficult to control that when people are taking medications that they're not supposed to be taking. it's very common but it's something we like to fight against." in rochester á annalise johnson á kimt news 3.//