Speech to Text for Prom affected by snowy April

school is holding the dinner portion of their prom. alex?xxx calyn á when you think prom á you might not only think of the decorations and your date á but also nicer weather. today's weather is the exact opposite of that á but the snow isn't stopping those here decorating and preparing for newman's spring prom.xxx to some high school teens á it's something they look forward to all year. prom. from asking your date... to getting ready... and deciding what to wear. for the newman prom committeeá they've been working on the event for the last couple months. it's paige leininger's second prom. she's on the school's prom committee... and had a plan ready to go if the weather threw a wrench. "if we were to move it back, what would we do, what would be cut, what's more important to us, and if we had to move it to sunday, what time would we start? fortunately á the school made the decision to not cancel or push it ahead. paige says that pushing it ahead a day or even postponing prom to a later date is not exactly feasible considering everything that goes into it. "girls have to get their hair and makeup done, you have to make sure the dj can come, you have to talk to the country club and make sure they can provide the food and the service for us tonight. post prom, you have to try and coordinate with that because there's another board in charge of that." paige's mom sarah is the designated prom mom. she is one of many other parents that put together the great gatsby and roaring twentiesá themed event. the weather's impact is always a concern for her and the many details that go into the evening. "they don't always have servers here on sunday so we were like the parents will serve the meals, i can get somebody back there to cook if you need to." she did have one piece of advice for her daughter's attire. "the problem is footwear. i suggested her uggs, i'm not sure if she's going to follow that, but it would be more fitting for the the festivities are set to get underway around 7:30 tonight at newman. prom will get underway here at the country club with a meal and dancing to follow. post prom á which is coordination with mason city high school's prom á will be on as scheduled at niáacc following. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex á sounds like a fun night for them! in addition to newman's prom... northwoodá kensett á central springs á and nashuaá plainfield's proms will happen tonight. unfortunately. .. west fork high school has decided to reschedule their prom to