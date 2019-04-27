Speech to Text for Drake Relays - Friday night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's right guys we saw our local high school athletes compete earlier today, now it's time for the collegiate athletes to show their stuff. we start with the heavy hitter's in men's shot put, uni's keegan tritle finishes in 12th place with a throw of 17.45 meters. two spots ahead iowa's reno tuufuli finishes less than half a meter ahead. jonathan tharaldson of the golden gophers is our top local athlete he finishes fourth at nearly 19 meters. to the track the niacc trojans were represented they would place 21st in the 4 by 100. next it's the women's 100 meter hurdles, iowa's jenny kimbro qualifies for tomorrow's finals with a time of 13:22. but the cyclones keira christie galloway takes home the top time of 13:09. in the 110 men's hurdles iowa's anthony williams edges out the competition to qualify for the finals. over to the 400 meter hurdles kimbro continues her strong day with a second place finish behind kentucky's faith ross. and in the men's the top five finishers were cyclones or hawkeyes but it's iowa states eric foglenantz who picks up the win. finally it's the 100 meter dash, minnesota's amira young is the top qualifier to the finals with a time of 11:40. and iowa's antonio woodard and minnesota's zach nelson qualify for the finals in the mens. in des moines, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.///