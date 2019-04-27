Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Drake Relays - Friday night

Drake Relays - Friday night

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 4:39 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Drake Relays - Friday night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's right guys we saw our local high school athletes compete earlier today, now it's time for the collegiate athletes to show their stuff. we start with the heavy hitter's in men's shot put, uni's keegan tritle finishes in 12th place with a throw of 17.45 meters. two spots ahead iowa's reno tuufuli finishes less than half a meter ahead. jonathan tharaldson of the golden gophers is our top local athlete he finishes fourth at nearly 19 meters. to the track the niacc trojans were represented they would place 21st in the 4 by 100. next it's the women's 100 meter hurdles, iowa's jenny kimbro qualifies for tomorrow's finals with a time of 13:22. but the cyclones keira christie galloway takes home the top time of 13:09. in the 110 men's hurdles iowa's anthony williams edges out the competition to qualify for the finals. over to the 400 meter hurdles kimbro continues her strong day with a second place finish behind kentucky's faith ross. and in the men's the top five finishers were cyclones or hawkeyes but it's iowa states eric foglenantz who picks up the win. finally it's the 100 meter dash, minnesota's amira young is the top qualifier to the finals with a time of 11:40. and iowa's antonio woodard and minnesota's zach nelson qualify for the finals in the mens. in des moines, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.///
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking sub-freezing temperatures tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drake Relays - Friday night

Image

Farming during an uncertain Spring

Image

Limb Loss Awareness Month

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Image

A sneak peek of the new multipurpose arena project

Image

Drake Relays: Friday morning highlights

Image

Newman Catholic students spend the day volunteering

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Community Events