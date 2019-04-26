Speech to Text for Farming during an uncertain Spring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's undoubtedly been a brutal winter... and it hasn't stopped. with more snow coming tomorrow á farmers are likely looking skyward and groaning out loud. they're already delayed in getting crops planted and kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out á it's about to get even worse.xxx on his farm... paul schmidt rides comfortably in the cab of his tractor. hauling bags of feed. planting oats, navigating the uneven patches in his pasture. but this season... the routine has been difficult. "with the early freezeáup there was a lot of fieldwork that didn't get done. a lot of these folks need primary tillage done." and the snow bearing down on us promises to keep things difficult. "the biggest issue i think would be if the snow comes it's going to cool us all down. it's probably going to delay emergence on corn." there is little a farmer can do when winter makes an encoreááá other than wait. "you have to wait until the soil is in good condition. and after the snow, a lot of times, it takes some time and then it won't dry." schmidt says that right now is the best time for farmers to put in their corn and if the snow and the rain continue for the next 7 days that could impact their yield. "we've been caught with a surprise frost before. you lose everything that's up. and we've really got to get everything picked off the field." but like any good grower á schmidt vows to take the weather in stride. "you have to deal with mother nature every day. it's an unknown. it's an unknown event." facing the open fields with optimism... hope... and a heaping helping of patience. "we can't be antagonistic. we always tend to overproduce. that's what a good farmer does." reporting in preston... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the university of minnesota extension and minnesota state á report farms have earned the lowest median farm income of just over 26á thousand dollars in