Speech to Text for Limb Loss Awareness Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there are nearly 2 million people that have lost a limb living in the united states. that's according to the amputee coalition. nowá the rochester community is coming together to celebrate those 2ámillion people. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now at the limb lab. brooke á tell us all about it.xxx katie, george, if you've seen anyone wearing one of these orange ribbons late á it's because april is limb loss awareness month. and now á people here at the limb lab are celebrating their prosthetics.xx x "(guitar playing( tonight is a celebration, and an effort to spread awareness of limb loss. "when i tell people that 1 out of every 200 people in the united states wears a prosthesis or an orthosis, they can't believe it. and it's that common." each of those 200 people has a unique experience. "i got sick with streptococcus pneumonia and i ended up getting septic shock from it so in the process of that i was on echmol for 4 days and they were trying to flush the infection out and the chemicals from that ended up losing the circulation from all of my limbs so they had to be amputated." and every story is different. "i lost it in a jet ski accident almost 2 years ago now, we were going to go tubing off the back of it and the rope popped and broke my wrist off and then skinned my arm." but what is the same, is the resilience and the strength. and the point of limb loss awareness month is to share that... no, celebrate it. "it's nice for people to be aware of it so they know if they come across a person, they're not like oh my goodness look at that person. they're like oh look at that they're walking or doing stuff that you didn't think they could do!" "everyone loses a limb different for each one theres a different personal story and its helped me out and everyone who has lost a limb to have the best, like limb lab is awesome, they're like a tomorrow is show your metal day where people are encouraged to show their prosthetic device or wheelchair as a testament to resiliency. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. those at the limb lab encourage people to spark a conversation and end the stigma surrounding limb loss./// a new study finds a quarter of a million iowans may be drinking