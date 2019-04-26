Speech to Text for Energy-Efficient House Tour

day 5 of rochester's earth fest and kimt news 3's annalise johnson is taking us inside one of today's attractions... a tour of a zero energy home in rochester. annalise á what can you tell us about this house? katie á george á the hers index is an industry standard that measures a home's energy efficiency. the lower the number á the more efficient the home is. this house in rochester has a score of negative 3. husband and wife duo matthew vetting and tracee vetting wolf moved into their newly built energy efficient home in october. before their move back to the midwest in 2016 á they lived in a 1923 house in new york. "it was very leaky and we were spending between 4 and 6 thousand dollars a year on oil and that was a conversation we were having every year about like does it have to be this way?" finding a different way is what led the vettings to build this home á and open their doors to the public today for tours. "buildings right now are built to code which basically means you can't do worse than that but people don't know that you can do better than that." everything about the design of the house is extremely intentional, such as the direction the windows are facing to get the best use of the natural sunlight. "south facing windows to capture the sun, we use a concrete floor to as a thermo mass to store the sun and the heat." "double stud walls which means usually you just have one stud wall and you put the insulation in between. we have two studs and insulation spray foamed in between those two." these homeowners are hoping to flip a switch on people's ideas of what a house can be and what it means to be energy efficient. "what people could ask for and also what builders could provide so there's not a lot of these types of houses being built. a lot of people just build for size and for inexpensivenes s so we wanted to show people what was possible and what materials you could use." house tours ended just a little bit ago at 6 o clock á but the driveway was packed this afternoon with people wanting to learn about the house. there are still two more full days of earth fest activities tomorrow and sunday. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. if you'd like to learn more about the specifics of this home's construction and design á the homeowners have a blog. we have a link to it on our website at kimt dot com. find this story under