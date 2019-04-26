Clear
Hype Night

Middle school students are learning they can have fun without the use of drugs or alcohol

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Hype Night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school students are learning that they can have fun without the use of drugs or alcohol. tonight is 'hype night' where the school has teamed up with 'stand'á which stands for students taking a new direction. this marks the third hype night at ellis. they're engaging in positive activities on this friday evening to show the healthy alternatives instead of becoming involved with substance abuse or other undesirable behavior.xxx "it's not good for you to get into drugs and we resist drugs we talk about it we do other activities, it's fun." the event came at no cost to students thanks to the austin positive action coalition.///
