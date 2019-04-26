Speech to Text for A sneak peek of the new multipurpose arena project

at six á as construction continues on mason city's new multiá purpose arena... we're getting an inside look at the progress that's being made. these are renderings of what the finished arena will look like. it's part of the river city renaissance project... an economic development initiative to revitalize the downtown area. kimt news 3's brian tabick is giving us an inside look at the updates.xxx a group of mason city high school construction students... including aidan dyer... are getting a look at what all goes in to a large project like this. you can see there's new concrete in the arena. dean synder construction is currently working on putting up steel beams. these will be even higher when they are all done. more of the roof will be coming off in the coming weeks... bringing even more changes to the former jác penney location. huge, yeah. it is going to be about triple the height. again á that was kimt news 3's brian tabick reporting. the development agreement between gatehouse and the city is still being worked on. coming up at ten we will take a look at how advancements in technology are helping crews save time and money on this project./// ellis