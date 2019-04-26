Speech to Text for Drake Relays: Friday morning highlights

"that's right guys i'm here for day two of the drake relays in des moines iowa, and some of the top high school athletes in north iowa are hoping to win big today." the goodest of boys ready to host day two of one of the premier track and field events in the country. we start out on the grass for boy's discus finals. aizik hodak of central springs gets a hold of this throw. he would win his first flight with a distance of 154 meters and would finish 11th overall. libby schwamman of osage in girls high jump on her first attempt... she would just barley miss clearing at five feet. she couldn't convert on her second attempt. final chance for the junior is just short. ending her run. we would make our way back to the track. algona ready to get the boys 1,600 meter medley started. sammonte bawden would get the group off on the right foot. around the third leg, wyatt wegener has his team in second place but the win would go to urbandale as the bulldogs finish third with a time of 3:31:32. "coming up tonight at ten, we'll have highlights from our local colleges. minnesota , north iowa, iowa and iowa state and even one school in mason city. in des moines zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.///