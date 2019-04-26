Speech to Text for Newman Catholic students spend the day volunteering

will be let out for summer vacation. one north iowa catholic high school is getting their students out to help their community before the long break. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx in cerro gordo county todayá you might have spotted groups of young people raking leaves... others were organizing clothing for infants and toddlers. madilynn loats is among the students taking part in newman catholic high school's day of service... she's done this before. "last year, i helped cleaned a church back yard, so there's a wide variety of what we can do." "last year we got a little break, and the person that was at the church at the time gave us some snacks and told us some stories. it's truly a once in a lifetime thing because you don't experience the same thing each year." here in the baby pantry at epiphany parish... students are swaping winter clothes for summer attire. "a little hot down here to be honest. it's steaming." jack lander and jacob nelson didn't think this would be where they'd end upááá but they aren't complaining. "i was more imagining rakes and bagging everything and make the outside a little better, but i'm glad we're doing this. it looks like it's making a difference for those here." for these young peopleááá giving back is the name of the game. "we always spend our days talking about making a difference and how to live the right way, and we're coming out here and actually doing it." "it's nice to get out of school but... it's a different experience this year, and this year is probably tops." "the community gives to newman so much i think it's just right for us to give back stick with us... another check