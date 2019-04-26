Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Nelson is tracking snow for Saturday, one of the biggest systems to hit the area this late in six years.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lowerthird2 anchor:katie lange chris nelson kimt news 3 lowerthirdstrmtm ams:chris nelson chief meteorologist all eyes are on the major spring storm expected to drop snowfall in the midwest. the fast-moving, potent low will sling in a heavy band of snowfall starting on saturday morning and potentially lasting until saturday evening. to get accumulating snow this time of year, you need a storm that will produce heavy snowfall -- this storm has that potential. the warm ground will shrink the snow-pack where sections of our viewing area could see 3"-6" of snow, with isolated higher amounts where the narrow heavy swatch sets up. the main impacts will be deteriorating roads, reduced visibilities, windy conditions, and cold air for this time of year. snowfall will be a very slushy and cement-like which will cause problems while shoveling and trying to drive. a widespread freeze is likely saturday night and sunday morning with lows plummeting into the 20s. another band of rain and even light snow moves in by sunday night, too. next week will remain below average for highs and very active. tonight: increasing clouds/overnig ht showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: nw 5-15 mph. saturday: rain & snow - heavy at times/windy. highs: middle to upper 30s. winds: e 5-15 mph. gusts near 35 mph. tomorrow night: snow ending, but cold. lows: mid-20s. winds: vrbl 5-10 mph. thank you chris. / arbor day celebration-vo-3 it's a tradition that dates back to 18-72...
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Image

Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Image

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans drinking contaminated water

Image

More people calling to check vaccination history

Image

Albert Lea School District considers boundary change

Image

More snow headed to the area

Image

Charles City Learning Center needs a new home

Image

Albert Lea food truck ordinance change

Image

Albert Lea School District boundary change proposal

Image

Tracking Weekend Snow

Community Events