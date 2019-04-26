Speech to Text for Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

that dates back to 18-72... arbor day - a holiday dedicated to planting trees. arbor day celebration-vo-1 lowerthird2line:arbor day rochester, mn at three links silver lake park - a huge crowd gathered to pick up a free tree. it's all part of rochester public utilities' annual arbor day celebration. dani roze brought her kids to the park to soak up the last day of sunshine before tomorrow's wintery weather.xxx arbor day celebration-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dani roze rochester, mn we just wanted to come out and enjoy the warm weather before the 4 to 8 inches we're expecting tomorrow so we'd figure you'd get a tree and plant it and enjoy the day people could choose between taking home crab apple - red splendor - ohio buckeye - or honey locust trees. /