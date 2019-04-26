Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans drinking contaminated water

We are learning Iowa law only requires well water to be tested when the well is dug.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Hundreds of thousands of Iowans drinking contaminated water

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lowerthird2line talent:amy fleming amy.fleming@kimt.com coverage you can count on thousands of iowans are drinking contaminated water--that's according to a new study by the environmental working group and the iowa environmental council. contaminated well water-vo-1 lowerthird2line:thousand of iowans drinking contaminated water mason city, ia the study finds find many who get their water from a well have higher levels of nitrates and harmful bacteria. iowa law only requires a test for the contaminates when the well is first dug--after that - all testing is up to the home owner. nany hanson says it's something they try to keep up with on their farm because they have little ones.xxx contaminated well water-sot-1 lowerthird2line:nancy hanson cerro gordo co., ia we practice the testing every year because we have grandchildren that drink the water we drink the water we also have a filtrating system that filters the water when it gets to the house so with water it gets used everyday you need to be safe. contaminates in your water can cause serious health concerns. we will take a look at those - coming up on k- i-m-t news three at ten. / today
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Image

Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Image

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans drinking contaminated water

Image

More people calling to check vaccination history

Image

Albert Lea School District considers boundary change

Image

More snow headed to the area

Image

Charles City Learning Center needs a new home

Image

Albert Lea food truck ordinance change

Image

Albert Lea School District boundary change proposal

Image

Tracking Weekend Snow

Community Events