More people calling to check vaccination history

An infectious disease nurse at the Cerro Gordo County Dept. of Public Health says getting a second round of vaccinations is not harmful.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

klange@kimt.com coverage you can count on the number of measles cases is the highest in the u-s since the disease was declared eradicated in 2000. measles update-vo-1 lowerthird2line:measles outbreak mason city, ia the cerro gordo county department of public health says the increase in cases has more people calling in to check on their vaccination history as well as learn where they can get the vaccine. jennifer stiles - an infectious disease nurse - says records can be hard to track down. some physicians offices have closed since the state moved to a new system of tracking vaccines... but even if you are unsure if you've been vaccinated - you can still get the shot.xxx measles update-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jennifer stiles infectious disease nurse if you cant find a record it isn't going to be harmful it isn't going to hurt you. it is recommmended that kids get the vaccine at 12 months and a second dose at age 4. /
