Albert Lea School District considers boundary change

lea school district could soon be seeing some big changes. a proposed boundary shift would mean first through third graders who go to school at sibley elementary would be transferred to lakeview elementary. kimt new three's maleeha kamal sat down with one mom to see how the change would impact her family.xxx school redistricting plans-mpkgll-1 school redistricting plans-mpkgll-2 look live: the school distirct told me the reason for the change is because sibley is at capactiy so they need to shift to this school lakeview which has plenty of space. lowerthird2line:school district boundary change albert lea, mn "i have a kindergartner and first grader currently and i'm concerned that we are gonna up and move them without not looking into if this is the best solution." krysan says she doesnt think the sschool district is doing its homework. school redistricting plans-mpkgll-3 "after speaking with friends and families that we know close by each of them have sai that theyy know about 6-12 people that dont have their accurate or current address on their school enrollement form." school redistricting plans-mpkgll-5 ll: if the potential changes are aproved they will go into effect at the beginnning of the next school year reporting in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / the school board has still not made any official decisions about the move yet. / lowerthird2line talent:katie