More snow headed to the area

as chris told us - more snow is making its way to our area. the minnesota state patrol is telling drivers to plan for poor road conditions this saturday. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins now in rochester - jeremiah?xxx more snow on the way-lintro-3 that's right...i'm here at cooke park. lowerthird2line talent:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com coverage you can count on where people were out here today on the playground enjoying the nice sunny weather we've had. but that may come to a brief halt... becuase mother nature isn't done with snow.xxx more snow on the way-pkg-1 more snow on the way-pkg-3 nat: today's gorgeous i love the sun. vo:today people are out enjoying the weather... walking their dogs in the park and working out. even the animals are enjoying the sunshine. but...kimt storm-team 3 chief meterologist chris nelson explains that soon will change. more snow on the way-pkg-9 sot: you're going to get some of that cold canadian air and that's why southern parts of minnesota and northern iowa will not only see rain but heavy heavy snowfall. more snow on the way-pkg-5 vo:that's not the news jordyn tobin and her friends wans to hear. they are eager for the warm weather to stay. they say they've already packed their winter boots - changing them out for sandals. more snow on the way-pkg-4 sot: i've already put my stuff away...yeah me too and now i have to get it back out. more snow on the way-pkg-10 vo:we could see three-to-six inches of wet snow tomorrow... impacting roads and travel. more snow on the way-pkg-7 sot: it's important for motorists to be aware of this and make sure you drive the speed safe for the conditions. more snow on the way-pkg-6 vo:minnesota state patrol sergeant troy christianson says the safest course of action is to stay off the road. sot: if you can avoid travel tomorrow. that'll probably be a good idea just to stay home and not have to deal with this type of weather. sot: i would say don't get your hopes up until mid may. / lowerthird2line talent:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com coverage you can count on right now - there's extra enforcement on the roads to catch distracted drivers... but state troopers tell me during snow events like tomorrow - they shift their focus... making weather- related emergencies their top priority. reporting live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3.xxx thank you jeremiah. so far this april - rochester's gotten just over six inches of snow. that's compared to 17 inches last year. / lowerthird2