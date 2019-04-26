Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More snow headed to the area

The Minnesota State Patrol says drivers need to be prepared for poor conditions.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 5:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for More snow headed to the area

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as chris told us - more snow is making its way to our area. the minnesota state patrol is telling drivers to plan for poor road conditions this saturday. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins now in rochester - jeremiah?xxx more snow on the way-lintro-3 that's right...i'm here at cooke park. lowerthird2line talent:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com coverage you can count on where people were out here today on the playground enjoying the nice sunny weather we've had. but that may come to a brief halt... becuase mother nature isn't done with snow.xxx more snow on the way-pkg-1 more snow on the way-pkg-3 nat: today's gorgeous i love the sun. vo:today people are out enjoying the weather... walking their dogs in the park and working out. even the animals are enjoying the sunshine. but...kimt storm-team 3 chief meterologist chris nelson explains that soon will change. more snow on the way-pkg-9 sot: you're going to get some of that cold canadian air and that's why southern parts of minnesota and northern iowa will not only see rain but heavy heavy snowfall. more snow on the way-pkg-5 vo:that's not the news jordyn tobin and her friends wans to hear. they are eager for the warm weather to stay. they say they've already packed their winter boots - changing them out for sandals. more snow on the way-pkg-4 sot: i've already put my stuff away...yeah me too and now i have to get it back out. more snow on the way-pkg-10 vo:we could see three-to-six inches of wet snow tomorrow... impacting roads and travel. more snow on the way-pkg-7 sot: it's important for motorists to be aware of this and make sure you drive the speed safe for the conditions. more snow on the way-pkg-6 vo:minnesota state patrol sergeant troy christianson says the safest course of action is to stay off the road. sot: if you can avoid travel tomorrow. that'll probably be a good idea just to stay home and not have to deal with this type of weather. sot: i would say don't get your hopes up until mid may. / lowerthird2line talent:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com coverage you can count on right now - there's extra enforcement on the roads to catch distracted drivers... but state troopers tell me during snow events like tomorrow - they shift their focus... making weather- related emergencies their top priority. reporting live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3.xxx thank you jeremiah. so far this april - rochester's gotten just over six inches of snow. that's compared to 17 inches last year. / lowerthird2
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Image

Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Image

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans drinking contaminated water

Image

More people calling to check vaccination history

Image

Albert Lea School District considers boundary change

Image

More snow headed to the area

Image

Charles City Learning Center needs a new home

Image

Albert Lea food truck ordinance change

Image

Albert Lea School District boundary change proposal

Image

Tracking Weekend Snow

Community Events