Charles City Learning Center needs a new home

They're hoping to find a new location that will better fit their needs.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Charles City Learning Center needs a new home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

since 2001 - the t-l-c learning center in charles city has served more than 12-hundred kids. but now - the organization is need of a new home. learning center-vo-1 lowerthird2line:learning center looking to relocate charles city, ia those at the center want to relocate part of the north grand building that formerly housed the charles city middle school. it would provide more space for activities - as well as access to a gym - and an opportunity to increase enrollment. sue mcdonald has had not only her own children go through t-l-c as part of their early education - but also her grandchildren. she says the move would be a much needed benefit for kids - especially when it's cold outside.xxx learning center-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sue mcdonald the learning center "during the cold snap, it was a little crazy. for those larger motor skills we had to get very original, come up with unique games, just to get kids out of their rooms, doing other things. over there, we would have access to the gym." the move is expected to be discussed at the next school board meeting on may 13th. /
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

