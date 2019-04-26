Speech to Text for Albert Lea food truck ordinance change

- summer is almost here. and that means it will soon be food truck season. new on kimt news three first at four- the city of albert lea wants to make it easier for food trucks to operate in the community. right now- food trucks are only allowed operate during special community events - like wind down wednesday. but a new ordiance will give them more options. kimt news three's maleeha kamal sat down with a local food truck owner. she joins us now live in albert lea. maleeha how will this impact food truck owners?xxx food truck-lintro-2 raquel and amy i'm in dori ethridge's kitchen. as you can see - she's busy cooking up some delicious food. right now dori is having a food truck made so she can sell her creations all over town. so she's excited about this change that will give her more options for where she can park her truck.xxx food truck-lpkg-1 food truck-lpkg-2 dori ethridge calls herself a culinary gypsy. food truck-lpkg-3 "one of my specialities on the truck is handcut french fries." food truck-lpkg-4 she loves cooking so much that she opened up her own restaurant. but tough times took a toll and she had to close up shop. that's when she decided to invest in a food truck. but there was just one problem. food truck-lpkg-5 "currently our food ordiance doesnt allow for the food trucks to sit anywhere on the street or any public property at all other then participate in the events that we have going on." food truck-lpkg-6 so dori came to daphney with a proposal to change this. together, they came up with a new oridnace that they are trying to get passed. it would allow food trucks to operate seven days a week in deignated areas within the city. food truck-lpkg-7 a food truck will take up two park spaces so thats one food truck here and one there." food truck-lpkg-8 "the city of albert lea changing these ordiances it the city of albert lea standing behind small business and allowing them opportunities to grow." and i got to sample the goods. " super good." "this now has given us the ability to make this our full time jobs " / food truck-ltag-2 the city clerk says they hope the city council will start discussions about the change at their meeting on may 13th. if approved there will be six designated locations where food trucks can park across town. reporting live in albert lea, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3. / thank you maleeha. the city clerk says they'd like to have the ordinace changed by the beginning of summer.