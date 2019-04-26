Clear
Albert Lea School District boundary change proposal

If the proposal is approved, it could change where your kids go to school.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 4:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Albert Lea School District boundary change proposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a boundary shift in the albert lea school district could change where your child goes to school. right now - sibley elementary school is at capacity. so district leaders want to move the first through third graders who would go to sibley to lakeview instead. school redistrict plans-vo-1 school redistrict plans-vo-4 belinda krysan has a kindergartener and first grader at sibley. she says she specifically moved her family to the area for this school. and she doesn't want her kids put through this transition.xxx school redistrict plans-sot-1 school redistrict plans-sot-3 "i think they will be incredibly upset. this is where they have been this is the teachers the freinds they know and and anyone has a difficcult time with change but let alone a six and a seven year old. the school board will now decide whether to approve the boundary shift. if it's approved, the change will go into effect this upcoming school year.
