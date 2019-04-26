Speech to Text for Tracking Weekend Snow

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we're waking up to more sunshine this friday morning and you'll want to enjoy it while it lasts. winds will be picking back up from the northwest today, gusting near 30 mph, which will assist in limiting high temperatures and keep things just below 60 degrees across much of the area. this is only the beginning of a long stretch of below normal days. coming into tonight, clouds will quickly build back up before a strong spring system heads our way during the overnight. starting as showers, this system will not only bring heavier showers to the area but widespread accumulating snowfall. shifts in the forecast are still very possible as precip type will be very dependant on both atmospheric and surface temperatures. generally, the heaviest snow looks to fall near iá90 and north (but snow is still very much possible to the south). the heaviest cluster could see as much as 6", especially on unpaved surfaces. snow could start as early as saturday morning and will end by saturday evening setting up a less chaotic day on sunday. impacts will be felt on the roads along with reduced visibility in the heaviest bands of snow. also, this storm will not only produce snow, but rain and wind will be big players. another 0.50" of rainfall in some sections will be the norm; winds will gust to 35 mph. sunshine will return for sunday as higher pressure scoots in behind the exiting wintry mess. today: sunny/breezy. highs: upper 50s. winds: nw 10á15 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/overnig ht showers. lows: upper 30s. thanks brandon.