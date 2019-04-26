Speech to Text for Farmer loses springs crops to winter weather

you could see less produce at your local farmers market this summer. and that's because this past winter hit farmers especially hard. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us about how one farmer lost almost all his crops he planned to sell at the rochester farmers market. steven schwen left traditional medicine over 40 years ago to get into organic farming. this isn't the kind of medicine i wanted to do, i want a more holistic approach. schwen has been bringing his organic produce to the rochester farmers market for decades... but didn't know if he could come back this summer. it was a series of factors that lead up to making this the worst winter that i've every experienced. it threatens my whole ability to continue doing what i've been doing. usually at this time in the year, schwen's greenhouses are full of plants, but instead they look like this. the stress of this winter has taken a toll on me, physically, healtháwise, and emotionally. schwen not only lost the greenhouse structures, but the entire operation he spent decades building... like solar infrastructur e and high tunnels where he grew cucumbers and tomatoes. i see a whole lot of work ahead. with only eggs and minimal plants to sell, it's the people( that pushed schwen to still sell at the market. it's not only important for me income wise, it's been my sense of community and it's the people that are helping him. a gofundme page has raised over 3 thousand dollars to help him get back on his feet. it lets me know there are some friends out there, so it makes me feel good. but schwen doesn't know if it's enough to help him start from square one. the good news á you will( find schwen selling some produce at the first outdoor rochester farmer's market next weekend. if you want to donate to the goáfundáme page, we have a link to that with this story on kimt dot com.