Speech to Text for Drake Relays - Thursday highlights

hey good evening we had four qualifiers participate in today's events at the drake relays with two of them taking home top 10 finishes and the other two finishing just outside of the top 10.. we start with two qualifiers in the girls discus finals with two qualifiers. north iowa's á brenna paulson á ranked among the state's top 20 but would throw 124 feet á 11 inches to snag a n 11th place finish. right behind her was sharon goodman from crestwood á ranked fifth in the state á she was disappointed in throwing 122 feet five inches for a 12th place finish. it wasn't the greates today..i don't know, just didn't feel right . i can't blame that on anything, it was just me. then we move to the boys shot put where bishop garrigan's tj schnurr. he threw 51 feet 11 and three quarter to put him into the finals á throwing 53 feet one and three quarters for an 8th place finish. last year i made it to state but i didn't expecgt to make it here and i didn't really expect to place to even place here. i mean it's just awesome finishing eighth but also i guess you can call yourself the eighth best player in the state. then we move to the blue oval where even th e drummers kept up their indurance á it's the race of the day á the boys 3200 meter run. gáháv's reece smith had fallen back into third but third wasn't good enough á he kicks in the after burners in the last 60 yards to finish runneráup á setting a pár and a state record.... even getting a hug from momma at the finish line. that was a oretty fast race big pr for me by about 15 seconds i've known i had it in me for a couple of years now, i just had to get a chance to showcasr that so i wanted to that here and show that you know i'm one of the best kids in the state if not the best. in