Thursdays prep baseball highlights

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 11:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

katie, george... on a day like today the great ernie banks would say... let's play two. our first game saw the mayo spartans host the owatonna huskies. bottom one... william weick (wyke) sees this pitch from matt segler and says you don't have to go home but you can't stay here. that blast gives mayo the two to one lead. later that inning... bryce baker rips one into left and it falls for a double... two more runs score. mayo plates five in the first inning. weick had himself a day at the plate... four for five with five rábáis and finishes a triple short of the cycle. levi deyoung tossed two shutout innings of relief to close it out... in the nightcap... century hosting jám. panthers score first... a chopper to short and the throw to first gets away... mac horvath scores on the error. rockets respond... mike drucker with the base hit to drive in a run. but century has the bases loaded in the fourth... and a flyball to left field is dropped. all three runs score. the errors would cost the rockets... century takes the win, 8 to 3 is
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
