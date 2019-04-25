Clear
New Gastroenterology Pre and Post Op Center at Mayo Clinic

There will now be more room for patient's family and friends to join them before and after surgery.

Posted By: Katie Lange

as mayo clinic makes strides to grow and modernize st. mary's hospital á they're wrapping up part 2 of a 3 phase project. today mayo clnic empoyees are seeing the newly renovated space they'll soon be working in. the project's focus: making pre and post operation rooms much larger... in hopes of inviting more family and loved ones into the rooms with patients. mayo staff will start utilizing the new space
