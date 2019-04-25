Speech to Text for Avengers: Endgame premiere

her signature./// tonight is a big night for the comic world... it's the longá awaited premiere of avengers end game. the fourth avengers film is more than a decade and 21 movies in the making... and fans are more than ready. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now from a theater where people have been eagerly lining up all day... brooke? katie, george, i'm here at marcus theater where people are just getting out of the 3 hour long film. don't worry, no spoilers here! while many of these people have eagerly awaited the film, i talked to them about a deeper meaning... something a little more than just seeing a movie.xxx whether you're here for the buttery popcorn (popcorn popping( the ice cold beverages (ice machine( or to veg out with your favorite candy "she likes candy, she'll probably get 5 pounds of it" everyone here has one thing in common "coming to see end game! yay!" "we're here to see the avengers movie, end game" "gonna catch the end game" "we are watching avengers end game!" but this is about more than the movie, for many... "it's amazing. we go to every single movie together, weve seen every single movie together. mhm, we always go opening night. that's our thing, right?" "it gives us a chance to hang out as brothers because we don't do that much because of work and stuff" its about being part of something larger; sharing an experience with a room full of kindred spirits. "the hype that people have, it kind of brings the kid back into you. its also interesting to see other peoples reactions to things" "just the experience that the crowd was like the scenes with captain america came out the crowd was cheering thats an awesome experience to have." and it's because of these experiences that these comic buffs would never wait to catch the flick on a streaming site. "because i am the hugest marvel nerd on the planet." "you gotta see it right away! you have to see the avengers will be playing more than 125 times through the weekend here at this theater alone. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. the theaters are encouraging you to show up 30 minutes before show time... and if you're dressing as your favorite character remember á no masks are allowed./// new at ten new tonight at ten