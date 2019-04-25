Clear
Should MN anglers be able to fish with two rods?

The MN Senate is in favor of a bill that would allow fisherman to use two rods at the same time.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

might spark debate... is it ok for one person to fish with two rods á at the same time? the senate seems to think so á they voted to allow anglers to use two lines while fishing á but it seems highly unlikely the house will agree. while minnesota is a oneápole state... there are some arguments behind letting fishers use two lines.. the obvious á á a better chance to reel in a big catch... we talked to one avid outdoorsman á not opposed to "i don't really see a problem with fishing two. you are doing it in the winter. you are doing it in the border waters. i don't have an issue with it. i don't know that i would do it. sometimes it's kind of hard to fish two especially if you're trolling." if this bill sounds familiar á it's because it is... it's been introduced multiple
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
