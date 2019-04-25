Speech to Text for Should MN anglers be able to fish with two rods?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

might spark debate... is it ok for one person to fish with two rods á at the same time? the senate seems to think so á they voted to allow anglers to use two lines while fishing á but it seems highly unlikely the house will agree. while minnesota is a oneápole state... there are some arguments behind letting fishers use two lines.. the obvious á á a better chance to reel in a big catch... we talked to one avid outdoorsman á not opposed to "i don't really see a problem with fishing two. you are doing it in the winter. you are doing it in the border waters. i don't have an issue with it. i don't know that i would do it. sometimes it's kind of hard to fish two especially if you're trolling." if this bill sounds familiar á it's because it is... it's been introduced multiple