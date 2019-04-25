Speech to Text for Venue request causing a stir

are allowed./// new at ten new tonight at ten á a proposal to build an event center in cerro gordo county is causing quite the stir. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning what all the fuss is about. i've kind of wanted to have a wedding business my whole life and we decided to finally put this piece of property to use deidra rattay and her husband want to turn this empty five acre lot into a wedding venue. this is a rough sketch of the plans. i feel like having something that's close to mason city would be great for the mason city hotels caterers cake decorators photographer s djs i think to bring a lot of business this way but neighbors think the venue would result in too much traffic on a narrow, gravel road. we're we moved out there for the quiet and the peacefulness and it's going to disturb all of it how many vehicles is that going to involve jim bossard learned about the plans saturday when the county placed this notice on his front door. we like to sit on the back deck have a glass of wine in the evening and i don't wanna be hearing a band playing two doors down bossard is hopeful the wedding venue will be built somewhere else. rattay maintains they've been working with county engineer to address everything from noise to traffic to dust control. where do everything we can to make a good after the public hearingá á the rattaywill apply for a special use permit as the land is zoned for agriculture... then the county will vote on the proposal./// tackling the affordable housing shortage