What would you like to see in the Chateau Theatre?

A study session threw out a mix of possible ideas for the theatre which is under renovation.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

the community. she's live there now. isabella? what do you envision for the chateau? coming to see an exhibit about the beatles? watching a play? or perhaps... you might want to have your wedding here. well... those were all options thrown out at tonight's study session and residents... but they're not the only ones.xxx walk around peace plaza and you'll see curious people checking out the progress at the chateau theatre. there are as many different opinions about the future of the chateau as there are people. "private event venues sometimes get put by the wayside, so if you have public events as well, that brings in more revenue and keeps it." "i think it should be about 90 percent public. i can see some things for weddings and receptions. things of that nature. there are other places they can have meetings." "i totally agree with it being a cultural hub where community members can gather around, whether it's visual arts, performing arts." these options were considered at a city council study session tonight. mayor kim norton wants to make sure the future of the chateau isn't reduced to a popularity contest.. "people need to really think hard about activating this for millions of visitors a year who are hanging around downtown during the day who are looking for something to do." city councilmember mark bilderback thinks the chateau is an important centerpiece for rochester. "the chateau is really the heart of the city." rick plaisted grew up in rochester until he was 10 years old and remembers going to the chateau theatre as a kid for just 25 cents a movie and remembers the next step is to put out a poll on the city website to learn more about what residents want to do with the chateau. reporting live in downtown rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. city council will have a discussion may 6th and hope to make a decision
