Speech to Text for Tackling lack of affordable housing with manufactured homes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

iman, have been kimt news 3 continues to follow efforts to address a lack of affordable housing in olmsted county. we're learning a proposed expansion for nearly 300 manufacturedá homes could be on the horizon for stewartville. city leaders are giving the project the green light. andrew thalacker lives in a mobile park community in the area. he says that it was a struggle to find an affordable home for his growing family in rochester. thalacker tells káiámát living in a mobile park offers more space for his family.xxx i look at it as more of a community. a housing community. yeah you don't have a basement in your homes out here like a housing development but there's decent yards you're not four feet from each other. the next step for this project: completing an environmental review.///