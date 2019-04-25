Speech to Text for Smith Talks About Mental Health in Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

review./// nearly 2á million children ages 3 to 17 are diagnosed with depression each year... that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. that's a shocking statistic... and that's not even counting the kids suffering from depression that are (not diagnosed. uás senator tina smith is reintroducing legislation to tackle mental health issues in schools. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins now to tell us more xxx that's right... imagine coming school frustrated, angry and stressed and not having the coping mechinism to get through it. well, senator tina smith visited franklin elementary to talk about the importance of mental health services in schools. sot: how can we intergrate mental health care services into the educational environment. vo:that's the big question senator tina smith wants to answer. she walk's walking the halls of franklin elementary to talk to staff about the "mental health services for students act of 2019." sot: we are busy all day everyday but unfortunately since we're tight staffed we're not able to go into the classroom and meet those tier one needs so we're not able to help all students. vo: hilary horob is one of 2 social workers at the school addressing the needs of hundreds of students. who are ranked on tiers... from being sad to suicidial. sot: i can't go into the classroom and help all students because we're meeting those higher level students. vo: the newly proposed bill would help more youngsters in need... by providing funding to train teachers, families and community members to recognize when a student is experiencing a mental health crisis. superintenden t munoz says the district is aware of the shortage á and taking the approporiate steps. sot: we've made a commitment in our budget for next year for adding more... every elementary will have a counslers and more social workers. vo:senator smith's plan aims to have all hands on deck to help students thrive... something horob describes as an investment in the next generation. sot: we have so many students so how much is this going to cost? if the legislation passes... it would provide 200á million