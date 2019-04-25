Speech to Text for A proposed law in Iowa could increase organ donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ramp. a bill named after this late charles city teen is one step closer to becoming iowa law. logan luft tragically died at the age of 15 after an aátáv accident in july of 20á17. while he was still alive á logan decided to become an organ donor. the bill now in the senate... called logan's law... would allow iowans to become registered organ donors with their hunting and fishing licenses. kimt news three's alex jirgens reports. xxx nat from wendy in an auditorium full of people á wendy luft is sharing the story of her son logan (nat pop) just 14 at the time á he decided he wanted to give the gift of life á after taking part in a moped training course. "as a family, we discussed it and talked about why it was important, and he decided he wanted to be an organ donor. who thought that a year later he would be an organ donor? logan's organs and tissues have helped nearly half a dozen people and the family has been blessed to meet all of them. "if logan hadn't done what he did, then they wouldn't have been here today. and with a short time left for them to be able to live, that saving grace, that life saving organ, is going to make all the difference in the world." taya (tayáuh) amundson (ehá mundson) á with the iowa donor network á visits with families when deciding whether or not they should donate. "i've never had a negative comment come later, i've never had anybody regret donating the organs of their loved ones and saving people's lives." amundson says she's seen a sudden uptick in people registering as donors á but is unsure of the cause. "there's a lot of theories, but nothing is super concrete yet. i think the numbers from 2019 will help us tell why those increases are happening and if it's going to increase or if around 114á thousand people are in need of a lifesaving organ transplant á according