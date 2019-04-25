Clear
Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/25/2019

Chris Nelson nails down the forecast for the weekend which includes snowfall and it could be heavy

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

is looking likey with a few inches possible - even more in some locations. where exactly the heaviest snowfall hits has not been determined yet, and there will be slight shifts in the forecast. generally, the heaviest snowfall appears to drop from i-90 and north, although, snow is still possible as far south as north iowa. the difficulty of the forecast is the temperature profile, track of the low, and exactly where the heaviest swath will sit. the heaviest cluster could see as much as 6", especially on grassy surfaces. snow could start as early as saturday morning and will end by saturday evening setting up a less chaotic day on sunday. impacts will be felt on the roads along with reduced visibilities in the heaviest bands of snow. also, this storm will not only produce snow, but rain and wind will be big players. another 0.50" of rainfall in some sections will be the norm; winds will gust to 35 mph. stay tuned for more updates on this changing weather setup! tonight: mostly clear. lows: upper 30s. winds: nw 10-15 mph. gusts near 20 mph. friday: sunny/breezy. highs: upper 50s. winds: nw 10-15 mph. gusts
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
