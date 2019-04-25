Speech to Text for City hosts 3rd Annual DMC Summit

dmc real estate summit-vo-4 the destination medical center held its third annual real estate development and investment summit today at the new hilton hotel. dmc real estate summit-vo-1 lowerthird2line:3rd annual dmc summit rochester, mn city administrator steve rymer made a presentation focused on the vision for rochester's future - and devleopment opportunities in the city. before the summit kicked off - people also had the option of touring the hilton and the new castle community - which just opened in february. threshold arts director naura anderson explains the new castle community is an example of an up and coming development downtown.xxx dmc real estate summit-sot-1 lowerthird2line:naura anderson director, threshold arts the direction that rochester and especially downtown rochester is going and growth i think that the services and amenities that we offer here are something that have already shown to be appealing to the community and visitors and we're just exited to be be a part of what is to become of this community two investment and development opportunities rymer mentioned in his presentation are the rochester riverfront project as well as the possible development of affordable or mixed income housing above the new parking ramp. / lowerthird2line talent:amy