Court rules chalking tires is unconstitutional

district court has ruled that using chalk to keep tabs on how long vehicles are parked in a timed parking zone-- is violation of your constitutional rights. the judge compared the idea to law enforcement using g-p-s to keep track of a car's location. that ruling doesn't have any impact on iowa or minnesota just yet.... but k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is learning those changes could be on the way - he joins us live now.xxx chalk on tires-lintro-3 amy george--if im parking here i can only stay for the 12 hours and then i have move my car or i could get a ticket. in mason city - parking is still enforced with chalk because well it's cheaper. but after this ruling - some would like to see that change.xxx chalk on tires-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:chalking cars unconstitutional mason city, ia natural sound marking tires with chalk is a tried and true method for catching drivers who overstay the limit in timed parking zones. natural sound but in ohio, michigan, kentucky and tennessee courts ruled the practice unconsitutiona l; a violation of the fourth amendment governing search and seizure. next stop: the supreme court. ryan wade who's made a practice of collecting parking tickets is glad to see the courts involved. we've paid about $400 in parking violations wade owns the downtown business "the hungry mind". not only does he find the chalking of tires unconsitutional it violates their personal property he also believes the practice hurts downtown. chalk on tires-pkg-3 customers that come in and they want to have a good experience here in the downtown and it's limited and it's tough when you're constantly worried about moving your car every two hours chalk on tires-pkg-5 mike carpernter is the one doing the chalking in mason city natural sound she sees the ruling a little differently. chalk on tires-pkg-4 i know what i take days off the whole parking lots are full and they never move so i guess i would be suspecting but i feel more like quality control because if your work in a factory end your day at work and you're supposed be doing it right the chick at the end of the line chalk on tires-pkg-6 carpenter says tire chalking has been the practice since the 80's--police maintian it's the cheapest way to monitor parking-- even though it doesn't bring in much revenue. lowerthird2line:chief jeff brinkley mason city police dept. we're writing maybe 300 for the tickets a month those are $15 tickets in most cases and those aren't that doesn't fund the full-time employee at the vehicle that we provide for her to use to run that route fuel all of the expenses that go with parking chalk on tires-pkg-8 the ruling doesn't leave a mark natural sound on iowa laws yet--but for the downtown business district wade's holding out hope. ticketing in downtown mason city is a little excessive chalk