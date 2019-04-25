Speech to Text for Certification training offered for youth mental health first aid

in mason city - training is being offered to help community leaders identify signs that a young person is suffering from a mental health condition. representatives from the chamber of commerce - the court appointed special advocates program and the y-m-c-a came together for youth mental health first aid training from the north iowa youth task force. participants received a 3-year certification. patrick mackin is an advocate for casa. he says they learned how to best point a person in need to the professionals who can offer help. "understanding that we as court appointed special advocates are not qualified to treat or diagnose. we can lead people to seek that kind of assistance." there will be a second course - this one aimed at helping adults - held next tuesday at the north iowa regional commerce center in mason city.