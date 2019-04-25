Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police arrest 2 brothers as they investigate motive in shooting

Investigators with the Rochester Police Department believe a second incident earlier in the month might have led to the shooting.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Police arrest 2 brothers as they investigate motive in shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are working to determine how a drive-by shooting in rochester is connected to a second incident involving a knife earlier this month.xxx shooting developments-grxstngr-3 take a look - these are the two men police arrested today... 25- year- iman iman and 22- year- old ayub iman. investigators tell us they are brothers. shooting developments-grxstngr-4 the older brother is facing charges directlty connected to the shooting - including assault with a assault with a dangerous weapon... drive by shoooting... and aggravated stalking. shooting developments-grxstngr-5 the younger brother faces charges of felony riot and disorderly conduct for fighting. today - kimt news 3's annalise johnson spent her day in the neighborhood where the shooting took place. she joins us now live - annalise?xxx shooting developments-lintro-3 george - i'm here at the law enforcement center where i met with rochester police this morning. shooting developments-lintro-4 they are still investigating the drive by shooting... i'm going to walk you through how an arrest was made.xxx shooting developments-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:chief jim franklin rochester police department "this is an ongoing investigation that our officers are diligently working on. this appears to be a targeted act of violence where the parties seemingly know each other." shooting developments-pkg-9 it happened here in the 1300 block of oxford lane northwest... police tell me a suspect exited a vehicle and shot 2 people in front of their house. shooting developments-pkg-8 here's a look at the scene last night. the two victims are expected to be ok. police tracked down a vehicle matching the description they were looking for - and the driver told them he had dropped off the two suspects. shooting developments-pkg-4 around 5 am - police asked everyone inside a home on waterview lane northwest to exit the house. they took iman iman and ayub iman into custody - and the older brother is being charged in connection to the incident... shooting developments-pkg-5 a neighbor i spoke to tells me he slept through the whole commotion - and he still feels safe on his street. shooting developments-pkg-6 "i feel safe but there's been a lot of different things happening down on that end of the street but no it doesn't bother me one way or the other." shooting developments-pkg-7 when the brothers were first apprehended - they were taken into custody for a different incident that happened 2 weeks ago at the kwik trip on wellner drive northeast. a man with a knife came in and told the clerk he was being threatened. when a group of men entered the kwik trip - he went behind the counter. the clerk said he was calling the police - and everyone left. / / shooting developments-ltag-3 police believe other people may be involved in the shooting. the investigation is ongoing. live in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. the rochester police department believes this is an isolated incident and says the public is not in any danger.
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tackling lack of affordable housing with manufactured homes

Image

Smith Talks About Mental Health in Schools

Image

A proposed law in Iowa could increase organ donation

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/25/2019

Image

City hosts 3rd Annual DMC Summit

Image

Court rules chalking tires is unconstitutional

Image

Certification training offered for youth mental health first aid

Image

Police arrest 2 brothers as they investigate motive in shooting

Image

Potentially deadly bacteria found in water sample taken from local nursing home

Image

A Litter Bit Better gets ready to start in Rochester

Community Events