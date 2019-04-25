Speech to Text for Police arrest 2 brothers as they investigate motive in shooting

are working to determine how a drive-by shooting in rochester is connected to a second incident involving a knife earlier this month.xxx shooting developments-grxstngr-3 take a look - these are the two men police arrested today... 25- year- iman iman and 22- year- old ayub iman. investigators tell us they are brothers. shooting developments-grxstngr-4 the older brother is facing charges directlty connected to the shooting - including assault with a assault with a dangerous weapon... drive by shoooting... and aggravated stalking. shooting developments-grxstngr-5 the younger brother faces charges of felony riot and disorderly conduct for fighting. today - kimt news 3's annalise johnson spent her day in the neighborhood where the shooting took place. she joins us now live - annalise?xxx shooting developments-lintro-3 george - i'm here at the law enforcement center where i met with rochester police this morning. shooting developments-lintro-4 they are still investigating the drive by shooting... i'm going to walk you through how an arrest was made.xxx shooting developments-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:chief jim franklin rochester police department "this is an ongoing investigation that our officers are diligently working on. this appears to be a targeted act of violence where the parties seemingly know each other." shooting developments-pkg-9 it happened here in the 1300 block of oxford lane northwest... police tell me a suspect exited a vehicle and shot 2 people in front of their house. shooting developments-pkg-8 here's a look at the scene last night. the two victims are expected to be ok. police tracked down a vehicle matching the description they were looking for - and the driver told them he had dropped off the two suspects. shooting developments-pkg-4 around 5 am - police asked everyone inside a home on waterview lane northwest to exit the house. they took iman iman and ayub iman into custody - and the older brother is being charged in connection to the incident... shooting developments-pkg-5 a neighbor i spoke to tells me he slept through the whole commotion - and he still feels safe on his street. shooting developments-pkg-6 "i feel safe but there's been a lot of different things happening down on that end of the street but no it doesn't bother me one way or the other." shooting developments-pkg-7 when the brothers were first apprehended - they were taken into custody for a different incident that happened 2 weeks ago at the kwik trip on wellner drive northeast. a man with a knife came in and told the clerk he was being threatened. when a group of men entered the kwik trip - he went behind the counter. the clerk said he was calling the police - and everyone left. / / shooting developments-ltag-3 police believe other people may be involved in the shooting. the investigation is ongoing. live in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. the rochester police department believes this is an isolated incident and says the public is not in any danger.