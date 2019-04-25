Speech to Text for Potentially deadly bacteria found in water sample taken from local nursing home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

water-stinger-2 new on kimt news three first at four - it's a form of pneumonia that can be deadly. legionnaire's disease. portions of water samples at saint john's lutheran community in albert lea have tested positive for legionella. this comes less than a year after residents at saint john's got the disease. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out if residents are at risk again. she joins us live in albert lea with the latest, maleeha?xxx bacteria in water-lintro-2 amy raquel - this is the handout that residents at the nursing home recieved. it basically is telling folks not drink from the facuets. but city leaders say water like this is safe to drink.xxx bacteria in water-lpkg-1 bacteria in water-lpkg-2 dale stiehl is a vietnam veteran. bacteria in water-lpkg-3 "i spent 14 months of there i've seen combat." after seeing first hand the horrors of war, there's little he's scard of. bacteria in water-lpkg-4 " well its bad." but this does scare him. legionella bacteria found in part of water samples taken from saint john's lutheran community. it is typically is spread by inhaling the aerosols from the water. and those over the age of 50 or who have a weakened immune system...are the one who are most at risk. so last week when the st johns lutheran community had one case confimed they immediately jumped into action. bacteria in water-lpkg-5 "nats: "this is the signs we put up here." " it is a very big deal for us people can get extremely ill from it and people can actully die from it" bacteria in water-lpkg-6 but the city manager says you have nothing to worry about. bacteria in water-lpkg-7 " the public is not at risk. we are continously taking precaution throughout the entire year. we do regular sampling of our water to make sure its safe and we have been doing probably extra." bacteria in water-lpkg-8 they city has been working closely with the minnesota department of health to add the needed chemical to flush out the bacteria. and dale says it's not going to keep him from drinking the water. you know after i run the water for a little bit and it gets nice and cold i dont taste any of the chlorine in the water." / bacteria in water-ltag-2 the city says as of now they cant pinpoint the exact cause of this particular case. reporting live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thanks maleeha. adams says they have no other reported cases and they believe that this is an isolated incident. / out with