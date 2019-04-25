Speech to Text for A Litter Bit Better gets ready to start in Rochester

the melted snow is revealing just how much litter is on the ground in rochester. and now, the city wants you to help clean it up during this year's "a litter bit better" campaign. it's the 13th year of it and kickáoff is in a couple of weeks. this is great news because it's coming at of time of need.... you don't have to look far to see just how much litter is on the ground./// during the campaign people sign up to clean a certain area of rochester and are provided the bags to do it from the city. dick denny lives in rochester and has been volunteering for a litter bit better for about 9 years. he started doing it because he lives just off broadway avenue... and sees it as a gateway to the medácity. he tells us what keeps him volunteering. we live here, we might as well keep it looking nice. why let it go down? too many people just throw stuff. it's just not a good deal. the city of rochester tells us they on average have about 3 thousand volunteers for this every year. a little bit better