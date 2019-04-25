Clear
A Litter Bit Better gets underway

A Litter Bit Better

snow, you may have noticed all the trash left behind on the side of the roads in rochester. well you're not the only one noticing it, and the community is getting ready to clean it all up. the city is about to launch it's 13th annual 'a litter bit better' campaign. it's a two week long event where people sign up to clean a part of rochester and are given the equipment to do it by the city. dick denny has been volunteering for 9 years and says he's never shocked by how much trash is left after winter. according to the city á over 125 tons of trash have been picked up over the 12 years. denny urges more people to volunteer, saying a one person can help make a big well, volunteer. it's not huring anything. if you have the time, it only takes a couple hours, do what you can. the best thing to do is just pick up your block. go up one side, stay to the boulevard, sidewalk. go up and down the street and just pick that up. if you do that and if everybody did it on their block, we wouldn't have trash.
