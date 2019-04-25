Speech to Text for What does a healthcare clinic in Mason City need to address mental health?

as the fights against the opioid epidemic and mental health crisis continue á uás congressman steve king is in mason city learning what a new healthcare clinic will need. the whole point of the clinic is to provide services other healthcare facilities aren't able to. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding outáá getting that help isn't easy. when the community health center of mason city opened their doors last october á they knew dental care was going to be in high demand. but they had no idea how severe the need for mental healthcare was going to be. i had hired several staff and i didn't know if they were to be utilized, if we were going to pay staff to see people for quite a while, but we're actually hiring another psychiatric nurse. renae kruckenberg heads up the clinic á and says they've already helped over two thousand patients over the span of more than five thousand clinic visits. but continuing that care might become difficult as they approach the end of their two yeará federal funding in octoberááand when that money runs out. we have to plan everything with only one month and hoping that the next month comes through and hoping that they will pass something so we don't have to worry. the feds fund 70 percent of community healthcare budgets. now the community health center is proposing congress move to a five year plan. uás congressman steve king says the idea is resonable but will still likely face turmoil. there's too much polarization going on in congress and our funding flow is just herkyájerky with continuing resolutions and not the level of predictability that they need. the new budget doesn't have to be decided until october of this yearáá so krukenenberg and her crew will continue to help those in the north iowa area as they hold out hope for more stable funding. you're not able to provide 25,000 visits with 30% of your funding. congressman king also visited the with forest city economic development authority today... and is walking through the boehman fine arts center for the