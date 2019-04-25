Speech to Text for Tracking Our Chances for Weekend Snow

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( clouds have returned this morning with chances for showers popping up through the area. rain that does fall through the am hours will be light to moderate which could make things a bit damp for your morning commute. the storm chance remains low. alongside showers, lasting into the late afternoon, winds will be gusting from the northwest around 20 miler per hour. as a front continues to pass over us it'll bring the rain and clouds with it and by the end of the night, we'll be back to mostly clear skies. winds will remain on the breezier side which will make our lows in the upper 30s feel even chillier. friday kicks off a dramatic cool down with highs topping off in the upper 50s and northern winds now gusting around 30 miles per hour. the sun will be out but only for a moment before a potent system moves in from the west giving us a rainy end to the work week. rain will continue through saturday with a chance for some snowfall returning saturday night.