Rochester bikers complain about unsafe conditions during transition time

new on daybreak new on daybreak... springálike weather is finally heere. and we're starting to see more people out, and more road construction projects. instead of driving, some are choosing to bike... and with more cyclists on the roads, their safety is a top concern. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo explains the "big issues" that bikers say they're dealing with in rochester. annalisa? tyler and arielle á bikers on and off camera tell me it's spots like these downtown, wheere there is no lane for them that gives them trouble. in cases like this, bikers legally aren't allowed to ride on the sidewalk... and are instead told to share the road. andrew setterholm bikes about 4 to 5 times a week in rochester. he does his best to stay visible and safe... by sharing the road like this and only taking routes he feels safe on. while he does what he can, he says biker safety is a two way street. as a cyclist i think there are a lot of people asking me to change my behavior all the time without taking steps to improve safety for cyclists. so that can definitely be a little aggravating. i definitely don't want it to be a confrontation al situation. cty officials tell me drivers can do their part by simply slowing down. live in rochester annalisa pardo kimt news the biking advocacy group, "we bike rochester" also holds "bike commuting 101" classes, where people can learn how to safely ride throughout the city.