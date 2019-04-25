Speech to Text for Two men hurt in Rochester shooting

breaking overnight... rochester police are looking for a suspect, after two people are shot in northwest rochester. < this, happening around 11 o'clock last night in the 31á hundred block of oxford lane. kimt news 3's deedee stiepan is live at the law enforcement center with what police are still working to find out. tyler and arielle.... police tell us a car pulled up to the house on oxford lane, the shooter got out, and fired off around 8 shots. two men were hit in their legs. and, thankfully, are expected to be okay. this is a look at the scene overnight as police investigate. the two men were taken to the hospital. police say even though the its just appears that it was likely more of a target incident. now police didn't give out a description of the vehicle or if they have any suspects. but, we did notice the house had security cameras attached to the front of the garage. police wouldn't say if they work, or caught the shooting. police tell us we can expect to learn more later this morning when we meet with them. be sure to stay with kimt news 3 as this develops.