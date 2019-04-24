Speech to Text for Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

story. katie and george á there were several dozen people in the clear lake gymnasium this morning to witness these young men sign their nálái's. while it's the end of one chapter of this brotherhood á it's just the start to another.xxx "congratulatio ns to the families as well. you played a large part in what happened to these young men." clear lake football head coach jared devries is talking about three of his seniors á tate storbeck á chase stuver á and drew enke á who all signed national letters of intent this morning. devries says this makes four commits from this class á speaking volumes of their work ethic. "to have four guys go on to the next level, that doesn't happen everywhere and doesn't happen very often so it's really a testament of all the hard work they've put in and the belief they've had in themselves and their teammates." drew enke will suit up as a panther á but says more than anything á he's just glad he gets to keep playing the game he loves. football was something that i loved to do in high school and, you know, i'm just lucky to be able to do four more years of that. tate storbeck will also head to cedar falls. he said the decision was easy based on the people he'll be surrounded by. the university and coaching staff, you know, people are great they're really encouraging. enke and storbeck are not the only two heading to uni this fall as they'll join their teammate jared penning. tate storbeck says it's something special. it means a lot, you know? starting out in college you hear like you're going to meet a lot of new people but it's going to be great to have two guys that you know you can stick tight with. chase stuver will head to waldorf university á fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing college football. pretty young age, i don't know what specific age it was but my dad and i were watching notre dame on saturday á running out of the tunnel á i knew i wanted to do it and it's just been a dream of mine ever since. while it's the end of one chapter for these brothers on the gridiron á stuver says it contained memories that'll last a lifetime. uh, senior year playing at mason á just like running onto the field á at osage to start the year. you know we had a chant, the we ready we ready that was something i probably won't ever