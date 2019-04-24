Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 11:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

story. katie and george á there were several dozen people in the clear lake gymnasium this morning to witness these young men sign their nálái's. while it's the end of one chapter of this brotherhood á it's just the start to another.xxx "congratulatio ns to the families as well. you played a large part in what happened to these young men." clear lake football head coach jared devries is talking about three of his seniors á tate storbeck á chase stuver á and drew enke á who all signed national letters of intent this morning. devries says this makes four commits from this class á speaking volumes of their work ethic. "to have four guys go on to the next level, that doesn't happen everywhere and doesn't happen very often so it's really a testament of all the hard work they've put in and the belief they've had in themselves and their teammates." drew enke will suit up as a panther á but says more than anything á he's just glad he gets to keep playing the game he loves. football was something that i loved to do in high school and, you know, i'm just lucky to be able to do four more years of that. tate storbeck will also head to cedar falls. he said the decision was easy based on the people he'll be surrounded by. the university and coaching staff, you know, people are great they're really encouraging. enke and storbeck are not the only two heading to uni this fall as they'll join their teammate jared penning. tate storbeck says it's something special. it means a lot, you know? starting out in college you hear like you're going to meet a lot of new people but it's going to be great to have two guys that you know you can stick tight with. chase stuver will head to waldorf university á fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing college football. pretty young age, i don't know what specific age it was but my dad and i were watching notre dame on saturday á running out of the tunnel á i knew i wanted to do it and it's just been a dream of mine ever since. while it's the end of one chapter for these brothers on the gridiron á stuver says it contained memories that'll last a lifetime. uh, senior year playing at mason á just like running onto the field á at osage to start the year. you know we had a chant, the we ready we ready that was something i probably won't ever each week we highlight a local studentá athlete who demonstrates dedication in the classroom and on the field á and this week continues to put on a strong display meet after meet. amanda chizek is a junior at west hancock high school and she's currently ranked ninth in the entire state for the girls shot put. she'll head to the drake relays on friday to compete á her coach hopes this will help prepare her for later in the year.xxx qualifying for the drake
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Image

SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

Image

Talking about climate justice and preserving the planet

Image

CBD cocktails and coffee

Image

Prom for the nontraditional student

Image

Increasing liquor license fees in Rochester

Image

Police make arrest in major Rochester drug bust

Image

Congressman King compares political struggles to Jesus

Image

Could legalizing sports betting help curb gambling addiction?

Image

RCTC honors hard-working educators

Community Events