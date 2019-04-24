Speech to Text for SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in basketball. west hancock track head coach á mark sanger á is talking about amanda chizek á a junior who had a successful winter with the eagles basketball team making a run in the state tournament. now her focus turns to the field á where she ranks ninth in the state á good enough to make the cut for the drake relays on friday. i'm very excited. at the beginning of the season i never though i'd get there but knowing i'm going to go is really exciting. she made the qualifying throw last thursday at dodger stadium and coach sanger says she's been improving all season. she's a drake qualifier, i mean, and, you know, has i think started the year 33á11 at the first meet and has thrown 40á footáseven. chizek says it has taken a lot of pumping iron to get to this point. definitely have to put in the work in the weight room to get where you want to be. and acknowledged there is still room to improve before hurling a cast iron ball into the sand on friday. i'm going to work on my form a lot and then still lift so i can get stronger and hopefully by friday and rest up and make sure that get enough sleep and stuff. amanda says she hopes better weather is in store á compared to a cold á rainy day in lake mills on monday. <if you can throw in this, you can throw in anything right? yeah. (laughter)> if you'd like to nominate a studentá athlete of the week á log on to káiámát dot com and fill a trio of football players signed their national letters of intent to play football at the next level earlier this morning in clear lake. drew enke