Speech to Text for Talking about climate justice and preserving the planet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

april is earth month! which means people in rochester are talking about ways to preserve the planet. "minnesota interfaith power and light" aims to get churches to address the climate crisis. today á they're giving a talk on climate justice á a term that frames global warming as a political or ethical problem á rather than an environmental one. the hope is simply to get people to have conversations. we talked to one man with the organization who says why it's important people take time to ponder this global issue.xxx "about 70 percent of people in the united states already believe in climate change or have some understanding of climate change. but only about 1/3 of those people ever really talk about it. starting that conversation, having people talk about it more and really move them to action." another piece of the event... a petition to support a future