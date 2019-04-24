Speech to Text for CBD cocktails and coffee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cannabidiol, or cábád... is a compound found in marijuana that has become popular for its apparent theraputic benefits.. but is somewhat controversial because of differing laws in each state. nowáyou can find the oil in a variety of productsáfrom lotions, to food... even dog treats! kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now with how one rochester resturaunt is letting rochester sample the stuff.xxx katie, george, two days ago i brought you behind the scenes... or bar, of fiddlehead coffee company where they're teaming up with a professional in the field to open up a conversation in a respectful way. and nowá the community is actually getting some hands on education about cábád.xxx today fiddlehead coffee company is serving up a special kind of mixed drink. "try to swish it through the straw." this couple drove from minneapolis to taste the cábád infused cocktails, mocktails, and coffees. "i wanted to try something new. i'm very interested in health and wellness and mindfulness i personally don't drink alcohol so i was curious to see what other options there might be in the industry." and she's not the only one who's curiousá some refer to the booming business as the 'green rush'. "seeing it in beauty products and healthcare and i've been reading about it in different ways and i think that doctor phil was referencing that while we were meeting him earlier so yes i think it's becoming a trend." the rochester community seems to be catching on as well. "i feel what i would describe as an energetic zen." because this is a controversial concoction, customers are required to drop the cábád in themselves, per the health departments requirements. cábád oil is not approved by the fda, which means legally the oil cannot be added to foods or beverages and sold in a resturant. however, the health department says if customers are purchasing and adding the oil (themselves, that is acceptable. and o'brien says she appreciates the shop putting on an event encouraging discussion. "when something new or unknown is a possibility and is presented to me, i like to ask questions before making statements or making judgements and staying open to learning the facts about something and hearing what's really present about a product and hearing how this is all part of a bigger series that fiddlehead is doing. every month they're introducing a new topic to the community to encourage respectful and open conversation./// thank you brooke. and these drinks are a temporary thing... they're not adding them to the menu./// the body of a 5 year old boy has been found in illinois á just