Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Prom for the nontraditional student

They need your help raising money for the big dance.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Prom for the nontraditional student

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two of the more memorable rites of passage in high school. one rochester high school is making sure their students are getting the same opportunities as others. tonightáthese students are raising money to fund their own prom, since charter schools don't get the same funding public schools receive. rosa parks charter high school has 61 students who are considered atárisk teens, who otherwise wouldn't thrive in a traditional school setting. the school makes sure they get real life lessons and an education, while steering them in the right direction.xxx "i like how everybody respects and cares for each other. even if we get into arguments. everybody gets into arguments especially in school but everybody here cares for each other and help through everything." the students are trying to raise as much money as they can for their prom on may 23rd.///
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake football players sign to play college football

Image

SAW: West Hancock's Amanda Chizek

Image

Talking about climate justice and preserving the planet

Image

CBD cocktails and coffee

Image

Prom for the nontraditional student

Image

Increasing liquor license fees in Rochester

Image

Police make arrest in major Rochester drug bust

Image

Congressman King compares political struggles to Jesus

Image

Could legalizing sports betting help curb gambling addiction?

Image

RCTC honors hard-working educators

Community Events