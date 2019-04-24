Speech to Text for Prom for the nontraditional student

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two of the more memorable rites of passage in high school. one rochester high school is making sure their students are getting the same opportunities as others. tonightáthese students are raising money to fund their own prom, since charter schools don't get the same funding public schools receive. rosa parks charter high school has 61 students who are considered atárisk teens, who otherwise wouldn't thrive in a traditional school setting. the school makes sure they get real life lessons and an education, while steering them in the right direction.xxx "i like how everybody respects and cares for each other. even if we get into arguments. everybody gets into arguments especially in school but everybody here cares for each other and help through everything." the students are trying to raise as much money as they can for their prom on may 23rd.///