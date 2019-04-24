Speech to Text for Increasing liquor license fees in Rochester

summer weekends in downtown rochester are sometimes nuts with rowdy, drunken revelers in the street. as the city's population grows there is a movement under foot to step up police patrols downtown. to make that possible, the city is considering an increase liquor license fees which have not changed in a decade. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live outside a popular watering hole with reaction from tavern operators. katie and george... the bars here in downtown rochester are busier all the time. the need for more police patrols is understood. still, business owners have no interest in footing the bill through increased license fees. austin jevne á the coáowner of forager brewery á doesn't want to see a hike in liquor license fees. "to me, being in the alcohol industry seems like it's always looked down upon and thrown under the bus for causing a lot of problems." but barry skolnick thinks it's time to throw some cold water on minnesota's drinking culture. "i'm discouraged by the fact that minnesota is one of the worst states among 5 in the united states in binge drinking and alcoholism." skolnick believes businesses that require more police attention should pay higher fees than others. "changing the nature of how the fees are charged so businesses that cause more alcoholism and binge drinking would be charged a higher fee than those that aren't." a lot of downtown business operators would like to see drunken rowdiness reined in. john kruesel á the owner of this antique store says he's lost at least 7 windows because of all the activity downtown over the last 8 years. but an employee at dooley's says that bars like his should not have to pay the price. "there's a lot of people down here driving the food and beverage industry. they always blame it on the weekend stuff." mike vogel manages dooleys and isn't optimistic increasing license fees will solve anything. he has other ideas. "maybe a few less bars, maybe a few less liquor license. back in the 1980 and 1990s there were only 12 or 14 licenses. now they just seem to be passing them out like candy on halloween." the next steps are to present the fee changes to city council befor implementing them by the beginning of january. reporting live in downtown rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. it costs the city around 205á thousand dollars to patrol the areas associated with liquor each year.///